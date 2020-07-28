Obasanjo missing as Buhari names railway stations after prominent Nigerians

In what could describe as a move coated with political undertones, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor and others on the Itakpe /Ajaokuta /Aladja-Warri after some ‘deserving’ Nigerian citizens with the name of former President Olusegun Obasanjo not included.

In a statement on Monday by Eric Ojiekwe, director of press in the federal ministry of transportation on behalf of Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

Read also: FG declares Thursday, Friday public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir

The president had earlier approved that, the name of the railway station in Agbor, Delta State be changed to Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station and Complex. Amaechi disclosed this while inspecting the Warri-Itakpe rail line on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

With Monday’s presidential directives, and for the Lagos-Ibadan with extension to the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa railway station, the beneficiaries, including the living and the dead are Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Apapa station), Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station), Babatunde Raji Fashola ( Agege station), Lateef Jakande( Agbado station) and Nigeria’s current vice president; Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station).

Others are Funmilayo Ransom Kuti (Papalanto station), Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Segun Osoba (Olodo station), Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station) Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station) and Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre).

For Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway, the names are Adamu Attah (Itakpe station), Olushola Sarak (Ajaokuta station), Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station), George Innih (Agenebode station), Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi station), Tom Ikimi (Ekehen station) and Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rtd), (Igbanke station).