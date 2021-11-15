Obasanjo holds free screening in Ogun to mark 2021 diabetes day

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s 2021 Diabetics Day in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital by holding a free screening for hundreds of people.

BusinessDay reports that hundreds of visitors and residents around the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, visited the Marque open ground section of the complex to check their diabetes status among other medical examinations.

The exercise, organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation also witnessed appreciable presence of policemen, women, journalists who also took time out to have their Diabetic Status, Blood Sugar Level, and Blood Pressure checked.

Wife of the former President, Bola Obasanjo and Gboyega Isiaka, chairman of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, were among dignitaries that attended the ceremony and also had their medical check-ups.

The celebration by the Foundation also witnessed a novelty football match between the Ex-Green Eagles and Super Eagles players, including Segun Odegbami, Mutiu Adepoju, Godwin Opara, Felix Owolabi, Ike Sorunmu,

The wife of the former President, appreciated her husband for supporting the global celebration of the Diabetic disease, as she urged all to follow all necessary guidelines just like her husband to reduce the scourge among patients.

Obasanjo, who was absent due to his assignments as Special Representative appointed by the African Union to the Horn of Africa, has been a Diabetic patient in the last 40 years.

“But, my husband has been following the do’s and don’ts to beat the crisis arising from having the disease, religiously. If we can follow the guidelines, including taking the drugs and exercise regularly and as and when due, we can reduce if not eliminate it”, Bola Obasanjo said on behalf of her husband.