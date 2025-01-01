Obasanjo hangs economic rebirth on quality leadership

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria is not where it should be due to the inadvertent actions of the leaders, noting that the economy will get better with quality leadership.

He said Nigerians are going through tough times but should never lose hope in the new year.

Speaking on Arise TV Morning Show on Tuesday, Obasanjo said Nigeria will soon take its proper place in the comity of nation, noting that he is an unrepentant optimist about the nation.

“We are going through hardship, but we should never lose hope. Where we are now is not where God wants us to be. I believe that sooner or later, we will get there,” he said.

“We are where we are because of the inadvertent actions of our leaders and followers, to some extent.”

Speaking on late former President Jimmy Carter of the United States, who died on Sunday at the age of 100, Obasanjo said he was a man who understood power and also understood that the beauty of power was not in using it.

“Jimmy Carter knew how to use power. Bringing Israel and Egypt power together is one of his greatest legacies.

“You don’t jump into a problem without understanding it. That is one good lesson we should learn from President Carter. After he left government, he devoted his life to humanitarian work.”

Obasanjo said the problem of the world today is leadership at the global level, noting that leaders work for the people.

“Jimmy Carter was active until he had no power to be active. God created you for a purpose and for service to humanity,” he further said.

On the new United States President Donald Trump, who had described Nigeria in his first term as a ‘shithole’ country, Obasanjo said Nigeria must find a way of letting him know that it is not ‘shithole.’

“America has enlightened interest in Africa and we must tell him, ‘This is your interest. Give us our respect. Let us work together for a peaceful world.’”

