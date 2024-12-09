Obasanjo: Fight against corruption must begin at the top

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has underscored the importance of accountability among top government officials as the foundation for successfully combating corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interactive Zoom session titled “Boiling Point Arena,” hosted by a private radio station in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo argued that tackling corruption at the leadership level sets a crucial example for the rest of the country.

“The best way of fighting corruption is starting from the head; that is where corruption has to be fought from,” Obasanjo emphasised.

He noted that genuine commitment to transparency and integrity must begin with leaders who lead by example.

During the session, which reviewed his tenure and offered his perspective on Nigeria’s current challenges, Obasanjo described corruption as a pervasive, “hydra-headed” problem that requires a continuous, collective effort to address.

Using a vivid analogy attributed to a former Sultan of Sokoto, Obasanjo compared corruption to a “babariga” (a flowing traditional attire):

“If you are folding it on one side, it’s falling apart on the other side. When you carry it on both sides, you cannot hold your hands up, and as soon as you put your hands down, it’s falling apart. That’s corruption.”

He further stressed that combating corruption is not a short-term endeavour but a sustained process that must transcend individual administrations.

“Corruption is not a one-day affair. It’s not a one-regime affair. It’s not even a two-regime affair. It has to be consistent, continual, and a daily affair. Once one regime lets off, corruption spreads,” he said.

Obasanjo also called for reforms in how leaders are appointed to public offices. He advocated for merit-based political appointments, emphasising the need for competence and integrity over political affiliations or tribal considerations.

Reflecting on leadership, Obasanjo asserted that while many leaders are divinely chosen, some emerge from personal ambition or even harmful influences.

“Most leaders are prepared by God and put in place by Him. When that happens, the chances of success are higher than when someone makes themselves a leader, which may not be the act of God,” he explained.

However, he warned against underestimating the role of malevolent forces in leadership.

“We must also accept that Satan is real and has power. A leader can be made by Satan. In the case of Job, Satan went before God to challenge his righteousness. Satan has no salvation, but his power must not be underestimated,” Obasanjo stated.

Share