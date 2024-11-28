Obasanjo commends Nigerian initiatives at Ecobank Expo

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated Nigeria’s vast potential and resources, emphasising the country’s ability to become a global leader.

Speaking at the ongoing Ecobank Design and Build Expo at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos, Obasanjo praised Ecobank for organising the event, which highlights the architecture, building, construction and design sectors.

During his visit, Obasanjo toured the various pavilions showcasing cutting-edge trends, innovations, and sustainable practices in architecture, construction, building materials, household appliances, engineering, and interior design. He expressed admiration for the high quality of work displayed by the exhibitors.

The former president called on leaders at all levels to leverage Nigeria’s resources and drive the nation’s economy to new heights.

The five-day event, themed “Building Nigeria Together,” kicked off on November 27 and would run until December 1, 2024. Sessions begin daily at 10:00 am, with over 60 exhibitors set to showcase their latest products and innovations.

Among the prominent global brands exhibiting are SABA Steel, Nigeria’s largest steel manufacturer; Coleman Wire & Cables, West Africa’s leading cable producer; Donna Spectre, a key player in indigenous oil and gas logistics; Dulux Paints, a top paint brand in Nigeria; HTL Africa, a forward-thinking architectural firm; ITB Nigeria Limited, a leading construction company in Nigeria and West Africa; and Mota Engil Nigeria, a civil construction giant, among others.

Share