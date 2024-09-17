Obasanjo celebrates as IBB, Igbinedion mark birthdays

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has celebrated the duo of former President Ibrahim Babangida and Gabriel Igbinedion, Esama of Benin Kingdom, visiting them in Minna, Niger and Benin, Edo State, respectively, on Sunday to felicitate their birthdays.

The Esama of Benin was 90 years on Sunday, while the former military president was 83 last month on August 17th, 2024 But because of his busy schedules outside the country, Obasanjo was unavailable to be present during Babangida’s birthday.

Obasanjo stated that the opportunity came on Sunday, hence, he visited both Benin and Minna.

A press release issued by Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, indicated that the former president first point of call was in Benin, where he joined the family, friends, and well wishers at a Thanksgiving mass celebration by the Catholic Archbishop of Benin Diocese.

Read also: Obasanjo, IBB, Abdusalami meet in Minna

In his private remarks to the Esama, President Obasanjo congratulated the Esama and informed him, that judging by the mammoth crowd that came to celebrate the occasion, his legacy in history, was assured.

After the celebration in Benin, the former president proceeded to Minna in Niger State to visit President Ibrahim Babangida, who celebrated his 83rd birthday on August 17th, 2024

President Obasanjo noted the contributions of President Babangida and celebrated his good health.

Obasanjo said he could not do this earlier as he was outside the country, praying for continued good health for the president.