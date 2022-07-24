Obasanjo, Aboyeji, others to grace WBF 15th annual lecture

Months after the transition of the founding Chairman and co-chair of Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), the late Wilson Badejo and his wife, Yinka Badejo. The foundation, under the new chairmanship of Osaren Emokpae will be holding the WBF 15th annual lecture on Wednesday, August 10, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a statement signed by WBF Secretary, Kehinde Kemanbota, the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo will be the Father of the Day with Eghosa Osagie, the director general, NIIA as the guest speaker and Sam Aboyeji, the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, as chairman of the day.

Also expected as special guest at the public lecture themed, ‘Overcoming the Twin Challenge of Poverty and Insecurity in Nigeria: The Way Forward,’ include special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Founder, LAPO, Godwin Ehigimusoe, former registrar, WAEC, Iyi Uwadiae and others.