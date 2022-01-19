Obasa, Lagos speaker, to chair Anchor University lecture Thursday

Mudashiru Ajayi Obada, speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, will on Thursday, January 20, 2022 chair the first ‘Distinguished Public Lecture’ of the Faculty of Humanities, Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos.

A statement signed by Tunde Op-Davies (Opeibi), convener and host, stated that “distinguished public lectures are a serious academic tradition designed to contribute our intellectual resources to public debates and national development. We seek to connect ‘gown with town’, establish deeper relationship with our community and enhance the relevance of our university to the larger society.”

Ope-Davies, who is the Dean, Faculty of Humanities, Anchor, and director, Centre for Digital Humanities, University of Lagos, further stated that the guest lecturer, Ayodeji Olukoju, a former vice-chancellor, Caleb University, and current pro-chancellor of Chrisland University, Ogun State, would deliver the keynote address on ‘Redefining leadership and governance: The quest to build a virile knowledge-based society.’

According to the release, the event would be co-chaired by Ayo Ogunsan, chairman, executive group and board member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

The chief host, it was also stated, is Joseph Afolayan, vice-chancellor of Anchor University.

Expected to grace the occasion is William F. Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Bible Church and pro-chancellor of the Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos. The release added that the event would hold at 11 am inside the university’s multipurpose hall.