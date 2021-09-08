OAU dismisses another lecturer over sexual harassment

As part of an effort to rid the university of sexual intimidation, harassment and coercion, the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, (OAU) have dismissed a lecturer, who was found guilty of sexual misdemeanour against a female student.

A release by the public relations officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the decision to dismiss Adebayo Mosobalaje, PhD holder from the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts, was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, 7th September 2021.

BusinessDay reports that the Governing Council, having deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Mosobalaje, Council, accordingly, applied the appropriate sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.

Read Also: Workplace sexual harassment still prevalent in Nigeria

It will be recalled that almost two weeks ago, the University Management formally inaugurated an “anti-sexual harassment policy” where Bisi Fayemi (the wife of Ekiti State Governor) and Kafayat Oyetola (the wife of Osun State Governor) presented papers while a professor and the former vice-chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Yemisi Obilade, was the main speaker.

At several fora, the vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Eyitope Ogunbodede, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the “Zero tolerance policy” for Sexual harassment and other social vices. The Council of University Chaired by Owelle Oscar Udoji has also pledged to support policies that promote mutual co-existence between all the members of the University Community.