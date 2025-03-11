Oando PLC has secured a partnership to operate the Pointe-à-Pierre Refinery in Trinidad and Tobago, marking a significant step in the Nigerian energy firm’s expansion into the Caribbean.

The refinery, a key energy asset in the region, has operated for over a century and plays a central role in Trinidad and Tobago’s oil industry.

With a processing capacity of 175,000 barrels per day and a Nelson Complexity Index of 8.0, it is well-equipped to refine regional crude oils and supply domestic and regional markets with petroleum products.

The deal highlights Oando’s growing presence on the global energy stage and reinforces Africa’s expanding influence in international markets.

The company’s involvement in the refinery is expected to strengthen ties between Africa and the Caribbean, fostering increased trade, investment, and knowledge-sharing within the energy sector.

Wale Tinubu, group chief executive of Oando PLC, described the development as a major milestone for the company.

Read also: Oando selected as preferred bidder for Guaracara Refinery lease

“We are honoured by the confidence the Trinidadian government has placed in us with this award. This strategic investment aligns with our long-term vision of expanding into high-potential regions and growing our operational footprint, leveraging our vast technical expertise and global partnerships to finance projects.

“We recognise the significance of this opportunity and look forward to working with all stakeholders to deliver maximum value for all parties involved”, he said.

As part of the agreement, Oando will now enter into detailed discussions with the Trinidad and Tobago Government and regulatory authorities to finalise the lease agreement and establish an operational framework for the refinery.

The company has assured stakeholders and the public that it will provide updates as the process advances.

Share