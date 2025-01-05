O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation ushers in new year with party for Rivers elderly people

Some of the elderly people at the annual New Year party.

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation celebrated the start of 2025 with its annual New Year Party for the elderly, hosted at its purpose-built Biokpo Recreational Centre in Abonnema, Rivers State.

The event brought together beneficiaries of the foundation’s flagship Care For Life programme, esteemed guests, and dignitaries, including Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, chairman of the foundation.

The joyous celebration featured music, dance, sip and paint by the elderly and goodwill messages from partners and supporters, including; Wogu Boms, a longtime ally of the foundation, and a former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Rivers State, and representatives from the Red Cross Society.

The highlight of the event was a heartfelt address by Lulu-Briggs, who underscored the enduring commitment of the Care for Life programme to supporting elderly beneficiaries.

“Our intervention in the lives of the elderly and beneficiaries is not a one-off,” Lulu-Briggs said in her moving speech.

“Until the Lord Almighty decides to call them home, they are our responsibility. They become our mothers and our fathers, and we care for them until that particular day they leave us.”

She expressed deep gratitude to the team of doctors, nurses, caregivers, and volunteers, who ensure the well-being of the elderly, as well as members of the Chapel of God International Worship Center and others, who offer spiritual and emotional support through prayer.

“That you see them smiling, strong, and healthy is because God heard your prayers,” she remarked.

The Care for Life programme, the foundation’s inaugural initiative, has been at the heart of its 24 year-long mission, with services ranging from regular medical visits to personal caregiving that assists elderly beneficiaries in their daily lives. “This programme embodies the foundation’s philosophy of lifelong care, ensuring dignity, comfort, and a sense of family for our elders,” Lulu-Briggs added.

The event also honoured the memory of the foundation’s late benefactor, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs, whose vision continues to guide its impactful work. Guests enjoyed a variety of activities, from creative painting sessions to vibrant musical performances by the Chapel of God International Church choir. The celebration culminated in lively dancing, with the elders radiating joy and gratitude.

However, Seinye Lulu-Briggs concluded her speech with a prayer and words of encouragement for the year ahead.

“May the Lord bless you, keep you, and grant you wisdom to choose light over darkness. His grace is abundant this year. Let us walk in His light and glorify His name.”

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, known for its tireless efforts to support vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly, continues to set a standard for compassionate care and community-building. The annual New Year Party serves as a bastion of the foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering joy and inclusion for the underserved.

