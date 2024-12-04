NYSC withdraws corps members from Kwara school over alleged assault

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has withdrawn all corps members serving at the Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin, Kwara State, following an alleged assault on a female corps member by some teachers.

The assault occurred when the corps member was accused of failing to greet the teachers properly.

The Kwara State NYSC Directorate withdrew approximately 10 corps members, who were serving in both the junior and senior sections of the school, on Monday.

The decision followed an alleged incident on Thursday where a female corps member was beaten and stripped by teachers when she visited the school to collect her clearance letter.

The alleged assault reportedly occurred because she did not greet the teachers properly. Eyewitnesses claimed the teachers tore her NYSC white T-shirt and one slapped her.

Brigadier General Y. D. Ahmed, director-general, NYSC, visited the school and ordered the withdrawal of all corps members from the school to ensure their safety.

The Oladipo Morakinyo, public relations officer of NYSC in the state, confirmed the withdrawal, noting that the corps members will remain withdrawn until the investigation is concluded.

The Kwara State government has condemned the assault. Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, Kwara State commissioner for education and human capital development, called the act unacceptable and assured that disciplinary actions would be taken against the involved teacher, Amuzat Fatima Nike.

“The Kwara State Government has condemned the recent alleged assault against a youth corps member serving at Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin, who was assaulted by a teacher named Mrs. Amuzat Fatima Nike,” the commissioner said.

“The act is unacceptable in the society and Kwara State as a whole, stressing that the state is known for peace and harmony. The state government will not allow anything to disrupt the existing peace in its academic institutions.

“The Anti-Loitering Team of the Ministry and the Management Team of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission have paid an unscheduled visit to the school to investigate the alleged assault case, and calm has been restored,” she said.

The state has also set up an investigation panel to look into the matter while urging the NYSC and other concerned parties to remain law-abiding as the investigation progresses.

