NYSC urges corps members to be firm, fair during 2023 poll

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has tasked corps members who will be deployed to serve as ad-hoc staff in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to remain neutral and maintain their integrity while discharging their duties during the poll.

Abiodun Olubukola, Edo State coordinator of NYSC, gave the charge on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ stream 1 corps members held at the camp in Okada, the administrative headquarter of Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State.

Olubukola said “Corps members have integrity in the conduct of the election, and should not support any particular party or candidate during the election. You should be fair and firm while shunning any act that will tarnish our image during election period.”

Earlier, the state coordinator, who represented Mohammed Fadah, director general of the corps, urged members to stop using social media to spread fake news, fuel hatred as well as other negative purposes and deploy the energy for the promotion of national unity and development.

Read also: 2023: INEC grapples 600 court cases

He, therefore, encouraged them to leverage the self-employment offered through Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme so that they can be employers of labour.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from orientation camp. On our part, management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme,” Fadah said.