NYSC releases postings for 2020 Batch B Stream Il

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the 2020 Batch B Stream II deployment.

Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, gave the directives at a sensitisation webinar for the prospective corps members.

The director-general charged corps members to avoid traveling at night to their various orientation camps.

Ibrahim warned the Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) traveling far distances from North to South or vice versa to break their trip into two stages and avoid making one long trip that stretches into the night.

He urged the PCMs to check the NYSC website to know the states to which they have been deployed.

The event with the theme, ‘Protecting The Health Of The Nigerian Youth: Safe Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps’ also had in attendance the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

According to the NYSC DG, “Corps members would be allowed on NYSC approved camps nationwide from January 19, 2021, as against the earlier announced date of January 18, 2021.”

He further disclosed that there will be COVID-19 tests before any PCM is allowed entry into the camps, adding that the service will not hesitate to decamp any corps member who fails to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

All potential Corps members were called upon to register at the NCDC website