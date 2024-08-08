NYSC, ITF, NIS partner Dangote Cement on youth development

Critical stakeholders in the country have pledged to partner the Dangote Cement PLC as part of efforts to speed up the realization of Government objectives of provision of social and economic development to Nigerians as well as youth development.

Top officials of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Industrial Training Funds (ITF) during their familiarization visits to Dangote Cement Plant , Obajana, Kogi State on Wednesday, said that their visits were prompted by the commitment of Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, on job creation as well as social and economic development in the Country.

Speaking on behalf of NYSC, Femi Osungbohun, Coordinator of NYSC in Kogi State, said his team visited Dangote Cement Plant to acknowledge and appreciate the management for its consistent support in the areas of welfare of Corps members, being one of the highest recipients of Corps members as well as infrastructural development at the Asanya Camp, Kabba.

He requested the company assistance to NYSC to build a befitting hall with the imprint of its Group President, adding that the contributions of Aliko Dangote were numerous in the Country.

Also, J. O. Omezi, Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kogi State Command, said his visit was to help strengthen relationship between the two organizations.

He expressed appreciation for the numerous support the Service received from the company.

He said “If the relationship is sustained, it would benefit both the Dangote Cement and the NIS”.

Read also: Speakers champion youth development, creative sector growth at career conference

Similarly, officials from the Industrial Training Funds (ITF), Kogi State Office paid an official visit to the Cement Plant as part of their routine visit to check the compliance level of the Plant to the training regulations.

The team was led by Babatunde Olugbenga John, Head of Training, ITF Kogi State Area Office.

The team also used the opportunity to highlight the available programmes that are aimed at building capacity of youth for self-employment and job opportunities.

Speaking earlier, Azad Nawabuddin, Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana, said the company would not relent in its Corporate Social Responsibilities to host communities, key institutions and social programmes to other catchment areas.

Represented by Adeniyi Azeez the General Manager, Human Assets Management (HAM), Nawabuddin assured of the company’s continuing collaboration with major stakeholders.

The Plant Director enjoined the ITF team to give feasibility to their activities in Kogi State and most especially those ones related to Dangote Cement Obajana, just as he pledged the support of the plant in ensuring that some of their programmes were patronized while enjoining them to facilitate and ensure that Dangote enjoy all benefits accruable to it.