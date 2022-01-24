NYSC director-general urges FG to modify school curriculum

Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, director-general of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has called on the federal government to modify the national school curriculum and introduce entrepreneurship training to enable students to gain vocational skills before their service to the country.

The director-general also appealed to the Federal Government to grant approval for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund to empower corps members with start-up capitals for their business initiatives at the end of their service year.

The bill on the proposed Trust Fund has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives, Abuja. The DG in a statement in Abuja said the Trust Fund if actualised, would help to reinvigorate the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

He added that the trust Fund would lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, given the fact that the businesses to be established will employ millions of Nigerians, thereby taking them off the labour market.

Ibrahim further explained that the fund would address the infrastructural deficit in the Scheme, such as the upgrade of facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camps; training and retraining of personnel, among others.

He assured that the Scheme would continue to utilise the potentials of Corps Members for national development through its ventures like; the NYSC Bakery, NYSC Water Factory, NYSC Farms, NYSC Film, NYSC Radio, among others.

He commended members of the House of Representatives for allowing the bill to pass the second reading, adding that Corps Members have been involved in several national assignments with commendation from members of the public.