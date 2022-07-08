NYSC debunks rape of corps members in A/Ibom

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa lbom State has denied reports that female corps members were raped by armed robbers during an attack.

It was alleged that thieves attacked, raped, robbed, and dispossessed corps members of their valuables at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where they reside.

According to Chinyere Ekwe, though there was a robbery attack, no female corps member was raped.

She explained that in company of the state Police Commissioner, Olatoye Durosinmi, the NYSC management visited the corps members for an on-the-spot assessment, adding that about 21 corps members were occupying the said property.

She said the interaction with the corps members further revealed that an attack on them was actually carried out by thieves at about 1:00am.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables, including phones, laptops and some cash. They confirmed that no bodily harm was meted on them, and no corps member was raped.”

“While the actions and intentions of those criminal elements remained condemnable, we passionately appeal to the social media operators, particularly to exercise restraint and not trivialise such unfortunate incident as the consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of corps members in the state would be dangerously affected,” she said.

“However, it is worthy of note that the state Commissioner of Police has assured the corps members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the police boss has equally detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend the same to other corps lodges.

Accordingly, she has reaffirmed that there was no incident of rape and urged the corps members in the state to go about their lawful duties and make use of the security phone lines already provided, while in distressed situations.