NYAGGI recognises Femi Austine as Youth Ambassador

The leadership of Nigeria Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) has recognised Femi Austine, chief executive officer, Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited as it’s Youth Ambassador.

The recognition is in appreciation of Austine’s patriotic zeal towards youth empowerment, philanthropic gestures, and his unreserved contribution to the real estate industry.

Austine who was decorated by core members and delegates of NYAGGI in the presence of his staff and few friends could not curtail his joy.

In his speech, he thanked the leadership of NYAGGI for counting him worthy to be an ambassador for such a gigantic organization.

He also stated that he hopes to do great things together with the association.

He said that the country’s leadership is now the responsibility of the youths, saying there is a disconnect between the people in government and the people they are governing.

This, he said, places a responsibility on the youths to rise across board and in any sector they operate – whether business, entertainment, media, politics. “This is because now there is a huge demand for leadership.”

He further said that the best kind of leadership that the country needs is the one without name and title. That is, every one can be become a leader.

“I dedicate this ambassadorial award to my team in Landbrick properties and the entire Nigerian Youth.”

He, therefore, encouraged everyone to exemplify good leadership anywhere they find themselves, noting that they will not only be recognized as a good leader but one that also communicate good values.

He urged everyone to express leadership by example, influence, and as one that communicates good virtues, as we do not have any other country except Nigeria.

NYAGGI is an umbrella body of youth organizations that have been the Precursor for equity, unity, peace, justice, and quantitative public service in Nigeria. NYAGGI recently has engaged in peace Advocacy, education career guidance, leadership training, student empowerment/ youth enlightenment among others with the working relationship of both local and international organizations home and abroad.

NYAGGI compliments efforts of personalities and institutions that have contributed unanimously to Youth empowerment, community development, and nation building at large. NYAGGI is a veritable vehicle to drive excellence, credibility, hard work, diligence to all sectors.