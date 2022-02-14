Nwokocha calls for industrial industrialisation

To ensure that Africa’s biggest economy quickly recovers from the social and economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, Emeka Nwokocha, a serial entrepreneur has called on the country to embrace industrial industrailisation.

In a statement, Nwokocha who is also the founder of Dudublack, said industrialisation plays a critical role in transforming economies to reach their goal and create jobs while calling on the youths to yield to Mohammadu Buhari’s advice to go back to the farm.

He called on those not interested in farming to look out for opportunities in the crypto space, saying his organisation has been studying trends in the space for some years and have purchased a few.

“In 2021 the rave turned to NFTs and we’ve seen some pretty phenomenal returns, I believe it’s time for Nigerians to look into this space,” he said.

Read also; IMF raises red flag over Nigeria’s economy again

“For those of us who do not find our calling in farming, web3 seems a good place to look as far as long-term investment goes. The world has become a level playing field for everyone.”

“We have all been unified by technology, our music is now heard globally, thanks to streaming platforms, our movies can now be sold on global platforms, and our fashion makes it halfway across the globe.”

He urged the youths to now take advantage of it and grow. “It’s time to become perfect at whatever we do, music, movie-making, trading among others.”

“If a Nigerian cannot afford you, a Ugandan or a Frenchman can. During the great recession in the USA, it was the inventors, investors, and the businessmen who held up the economy and ushered in the new industrial age; Let us create, let us invest, and let us grow.”