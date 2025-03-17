Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi state.

Francis Nwifuru, the governor of Ebonyi State has evacuated about 800 Ebonyi indigenes in Ilaje, Lagos State who were displaced as a result of government demolition.

The Lagos State government reportedly demolished illegal structures in Ilaje Otumara and Baba Ijora communities, where many people from different states of the federation, including Ebonyi State were residing, leaving them stranded.

But Governor Francis Nwifuru who was informed of the development, ordered the evacuation of Ebonyi people affected by the demolition.

Consequently, about 800 people made up of children between ages of 3 and 4 years, men and women, were brought back to Ebonyi State in Toyota Coaster buses that carried them to the state.

Valentine Okike, the state Commissioner for special duties, said on Monday that the displaced people were living in open places including bridges after the demolition, thereby exposing them to danger, which touched Governor Francis Nwifuru and he ordered their immediate evacuation.

“We were officially informed on Monday that Ebonyi people in Ilaje, Island Lagos were displaced and our Governor,Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru ordered that I should go and bring them to our dear state. I went to Lagos and brought them back,” Okike said.

“It was an eyesore seeing small children below 3,4 years living in an open place, under the bridge. These people really went through hardship and it was on that basis that the Governor said no, I will not allow my people to continue to suffer and immediately mandated me to bring them back home.

“Buses were made available to bring them back home and their situation was terribly bad. I can authoritatively tell you that for those of them that wanted to come back, all of them are back home.

“It is not only Ebonyi people that their properties were demolished, they were other people from other states who were also affected by the demolition. But I can tell you that it is only Ebonyi State government that took that proactive measure by bringing them back home and I can understand what the Governor was trying to avoid because he believes in good governance”.

