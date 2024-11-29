Nwifuru proposes N396,589bn as Ebonyi’s fiscal estimates for 2025

Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi state.

Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi State, on Thursday presented 2025 fiscal estimates of N396.5 billion of the State before Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The budget christened, “the Budget of Economic and Social Development”, according to the official doucment, will change the well-being of the State if responsibly utilised.

The breakdown of the budget shows that education sector takes N70,143 386 000 billion, health takes N39,012,563,000 billion, but the governor said the fiscal estimates would guarantee industrialisation, economic growth and improved standard of living in the State in the 2025 fiscal year.

Economic and social sectors would take the highest with N200, 132,170 000 billion and N141, 180,049,000 billion, representing 50.46% and 35.60%, respectively.

Administrative law and justice sectors would take N50.9 billion, representing 22.8,% and N4.1 billion representing 1.04% of the total budget.

“Pursuant to this, therefore, we have introduced many reforms in the curriculum of basic and secondary education sector to emphasize technology and science.

“To give credence to this, our administration has set out to rejig teaching and learning in public schools through the employment of teachers with bias in technology and entrepreneurial education”, he said.

