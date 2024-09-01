Nwifuru approves payment of N70, 000 minimum wage

Francis Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State, has approved the payment of Seventy Thousand Naria Minimum Wage to State Civil Servants in Ebonyi.

The Nwifuru announced the grand finale of the Ojiji Izhi New Yam Festival 2024 on Saturday.

He explained that he had directed relevant government authorities to draft out modalities for the payment of the New Minimum Wage commencing September 2024.

“I know there’s a difference between minimum wage and salary increment. I said the act of the National Assembly made the minimum wage of 70,000 Naira to pay to the grade level one civil servant and it’s binding on everybody.

“Ebonyi civil servants will be paid 70,000 minimum wages, as from the day the Head of Service and civil servants agree on the formula they present to me, we will pay.

“The minimum wage is not a salary increment; it’s not as if 70,000 Naira is going to be topped on everybody’s salary – it’s not possible; that’s not what minimum wage is all about.

“Minimum wage means what each person gets as he’s working; that’s what I define as a minimum wage, but if the act says the contrary, the position of the act will take effect. It’s not as if I am trying to make amendments to the act, but it’s stipulated 70,000 Naira as a minimum wage, and we are going to pay the 70,000 minimum wage”.