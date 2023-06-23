Nwabughuogu’s family donates books, journals, others to Clifford University

The family of the late Emeritus Prof. Anthony Iheukwumere Nwabughuogu has donated a collection of books to Clifford University, Ihie, Abia State for the advancement of qualitative academic studies in the institution.

A delegation of the immediate family led by his wife and former Registrar of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Comfort Adanma Nwabughuogu, donated 60 textbooks, 50 journals and book reviews from her late husband’s library to the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies of the institution to support the department’s library needs.

In addition, Comfort Nwabughuogu, announced a cash donation of Fifty thousand naira to the best-graduating student of the department each year for five years, totalling Two hundred and fifty thousand nairas (N250, 000.00) which would be presented to the recipient during the annual convocation ceremony of the university.

According to her, the cash award which is renewable, is an endowment in memory of her late husband who was a seasoned academic and until his death, Emeritus Prof. of Economic History with an amazing passion for mentoring young Nigerians in his chosen field of academic career.

The donations according to a statement from the family were made during the Induction of the History students into the Historical Society of Nigeria which was held on Wednesday, June 15, 2023, at the institution’s premises.

The Vice Chancellor of Clifford University, Chimezie Omeonu, a professor, who was very pleased said while receiving the donations that the books were invaluable treasures.

He admitted that the books would contribute to knowledge and advance the quality of scholarship at the university.

Prof. Omeonu also commended the family of the late Emeritus Prof. Nwabughuogu for their generosity and assured them that the books would be handled with utmost care and judiciously used by staff and students.

The event was attended by eminent personalities including Prof. Chimezie Omeonu, Vice Chancellor, Clifford University; Prof. Johncliff Nwadike, Commissioner for Education, Imo State; Prof. Samuel Ovuete Aghalino, President, Historical Society of Nigeria; Hon. Bob Amanze; as well as Staff and Students of Department of History and Diplomatic Studies of the institution.

Others are the children of the late Emeritus Prof. Nwabughuogu, among them are, Dr Odochi Ewurum, Mrs Peter C. Nnadede and Mrs. Chibuzo Udo Iheukwumere.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the prestigious Historic Award by the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies to Comfort Adanma Nwabughuogu, in recognition of her family’s support to the department.