NURTW passes vote of no confidence in Baruwa

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has passed votes of no confidence on Tajudeen Baruwa, former president of the union.

Tajudeen Agbede the National Chairman of, the NURTW Caretaker Committee, said this while speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Baruwa’s tenure as the union’s president expired on August 28.

According to Agbede, “We, the undersigned, having the mandate of our members in the various states and zones unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on Alh. Tajudeen Baruwa.”

The caretaker committee chairman alleged that Baruwa had committed many atrocities while he served as the union’s president from August 2019 to August 2023.

He alleged that Baruwa had reduced membership of the union in the International Transport Federation from 400,000 members to a paltry 160,000 members.

Agbede also noted that the former president failed or neglected to pay affiliation dues when appropriate, thus causing the union to be deregistered from ITF.

“In a letter referenced NLC/NS/A.16 dated 27th August 2019, the NLC wrote to NURTW commending the union for showing a good example to other affiliate unions of the NLC.

“That is by continuing to be financially up to date” and for “being financially up to date as of the end of July 2019,” he said.

Read also: Why NURTW motor park politics, MC Oluomo echo 1978

He, however, noted that sundry letters received from the Nigeria Labour Congress during Baruwa’s administration were various demands for payment of affiliation dues.

He added that the dues at one point, were owed for as long as 18 months, from April – December 2021 and January — September 2022.

Agbede said that Baruwa failed or neglected to account for Independence National Electoral Commission money paid during his administration for the 2023 general election.

He also noted that during the four-year administration of the former president of the union, the National Executive Council only held four times.

He said that this was against the constitutional provisions of Article 10 (2) of the union’s constitution.

Agbede also said Baruwa had arbitrarily mandated the posting of union staff without concomitant relocation allowances or transfer claims, among others.

He added that this caused unnecessary hardship and adversity to staff.

“He failed to abide by constitutional provisions in respect to succession, by refusing and/or neglecting to conduct credible zonal delegates elections for the continuity of the union.

“Thus putting the union into unnecessary drama before right-thinking members of the public,” he added.

NAN reports that Baruwa was elected president for a second four-year term on August 25 in a unanimous decision.