Nurturing, developing strong screenwriting talent can impact movie industry – Agbai

Henry Emole Agbai, founder of Titan Studio and Titans Paints is a renowned movie producer who has over the years continued to seek out compelling stories to bring to audiences. In this interview with NGOZI OKPALAKUNNE, Agbai spoke on what it entails to be a movie producer as well as areas that require improvement in the movie industry in Nigeria. Also he x-rayed some of the challenges facing the youth in the country and proffer solutions. Excerpts:

How did your career in movie production start?

My journey in movie production began with a strong desire to bring stories to life on the big screen. I started by immersing myself in the world of film, studying the art of storytelling, cinematography, and production techniques. While pursuing my education in film studies, I actively sought out opportunities to gain practical experience in the industry.

I started by working on independent film projects, offering my skills and expertise in various production roles. This experience allowed me to learn the intricacies of the filmmaking process, from pre-production to post-production. It also provided valuable networking opportunities and allowed me to build connections with like-minded individuals in the industry.

From there, my career as a movie producer gained momentum. I began working on a diverse range of projects, both independently and within established production companies.

Each project presented unique challenges and learning opportunities, further honing my skills in budgeting, casting, scheduling, and overseeing the overall production process.

Over time, my dedication and commitment to excellence in movie production opened doors to larger-scale projects and collaborations with renowned filmmakers. Today, I have established myself as a respected and accomplished movie producer, continuously seeking out compelling stories to bring to audiences worldwide.

The experience grew, and I took on more significant responsibilities on film sets, eventually leading to my first opportunity as a producer. This came through collaborating with a talented team.

Nollywood is doing great both locally and internationally, but like it is usually said there is always room for improvement; where do you think the industry needs to improve?

Nollywood indeed has witnessed significant improvements in production quality over the years, but there is still room for further enhancement. Investing in modern equipment, technical expertise, and production values can elevate the overall quality of films and enhance the viewing experience for audiences. On the other hand, nurturing and developing strong screenwriting talent can greatly impact the industry. Also encouraging originality, exploring diverse narratives, and promoting well-crafted storytelling can help Nollywood produce more engaging and globally appealing content.

While Nollywood boasts a pool of talented actors, ongoing investment in talent development is crucial. Offering professional training programmes , workshops, and mentorship opportunities can help actors refine their craft, resulting in more performances and a wider range of acting skills.

Another area that needs enhancement is the distribution channels. Expanding and diversifying distribution channels is essential for reaching wider audiences both within Nigeria and internationally.

Exploring digital platforms, international film festivals, and partnerships with global distributors can help Nollywood films gain greater visibility and accessibility on a global scale. Collaborating with international filmmakers and production companies can open up opportunities for knowledge sharing, co-production ventures, and access to international markets.

Engaging in co- productions can bring diverse perspectives, resources, and expertise to Nollywood projects, fostering growth and innovation.

There is also need for improvement in film financing. Access to funding remains a challenge for many filmmakers. Exploring avenues such as public-private partnerships, venture capital, and government support can provide the necessary financial resources to develop ambitious projects and foster sustainable growth within the industry.

By addressing these areas and continually striving for improvement, Nollywood can further solidify its position as a vibrant and globally recognised film industry, while continuing to captivate audiences both at home and abroad.

What does it entail to be a movie producer?

Being a movie producer entails developing and shaping film projects, securing funding, managing budgets, organising pre-production logistics, overseeing production on set, providing creative input, and supervising post-production processes.

What is your advice to young people facing the challenges of Nigeria’s stiff economy, increasing fuel prices, and the prevalence of vices such as drug abuse and exploitative activities?

My advice is for them to focus on education and skills development. They should invest in their education and acquire relevant skills that can enhance their employability or create opportunities for entrepreneurship. Also continuous learning and acquiring new skills can increase their chances of success in the job market or enable them to start their own business.

Youths should seek mentorship and guidance. They should find mentors or role models who can provide guidance and support. Such mentors can offer valuable insights, advice, and networks that may assist them in navigating difficult situations and making informed decisions.

The young ones should also surround themselves with positive and like-minded individuals who share their aspirations and values. A strong support network can provide emotional support, encouragement and opportunities for collaboration and growth.

They should consider entrepreneurship as a means to create their own opportunities and address societal needs. Identify gaps in the market, develop innovative ideas, and explore ways to turn them into viable businesses. To embrace financial literacy is ideal, therefore youths should learn about financial management, budgeting, and saving.

Understanding how to manage ones finances effectively can help one make sound financial decisions, cope with economic challenges, and plan for the future. They should stay updated on current affairs, economic trends, and policies that may impact their livelihood. Engage in constructive discussions, participate in community activities, and raise awareness about issues that affect young people is also necessary.

For those who are in to drug abuse or exploitative situations should reach out for support. There are help lines, counseling services, and support groups available that can provide guidance, assistance, and resources to help overcome these challenges. The youths should remember that challenges are temporary, and circumstances can change.

So, they can cultivate resilience, maintain a positive mindset, and believe in their ability to overcome obstacles and create a better future for themselves. Above all, they should remember that they are not alone in facing these challenges.

They should reach out to their peers, community organisations, and support networks for assistance. Together, we can work towards creating a brighter future and overcoming the economic and social difficulties that young people in Nigeria face.