Nurse in trouble over death of woman in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested a nurse over the alleged death of a 36-year-old woman, simply identified as Abiola.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the nurse was arrested after the Maroko Police Division received a report on Tuesday at about 11.40 a.m. from the driver of the deceased, whose name was not mentioned.

He explained that the driver reported that at about 3:00 a.m. on Monday, his boss, living at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo-Lekki, asked him to convey her to a clinic located at Lekki Phase 1, for a BBL injection for buttocks enlargement.

According to Hundeyin, on arrival, the owner of the clinic (name withheld), instructed a nurse to inject the now-deceased lady, who later became unconscious and started gasping for breath.

“The victim was rescued and rushed to another hospital in Lekki Phase 1 for treatment, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“Based on the report, the scene was visited by a team of detectives. The hospital was also visited, where the corpse was inspected and photographed before it was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the said nurse had been arrested and investigation ongoing.