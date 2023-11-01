NUPENG threaten nationwide strike after NLC Leaders brutalised

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has put its members on alert for a nationwide strike after labour leaders were attacked and brutalized in the southeastern state of Imo.

NUPENG President Prince Williams Akporeha condemned the attack in a statement on Wednesday, calling it an “act of violence and barbarism” that “cannot be accepted in a democracy.”

The attack took place on Tuesday as labour leaders were preparing to begin a protest over unpaid salaries and allowances. According to reports, suspected agents of the Imo state government descended on the protesters, smashing vehicles and stealing valuables.

NUPENG has warned that it will call a nationwide strike if the Imo state government does not release the arrested labour leaders and address the grievances of its workers.

The attack on labour leaders in Imo state is a serious escalation of the ongoing conflict between the government and its workers. NUPENG is one of the most powerful unions in Nigeria, and its members play a vital role in the oil and gas industry. A nationwide strike by NUPENG would have a significant impact on the Nigerian economy.

The Imo state government has not yet commented on the attack, but it has a history of using violence and intimidation against its workers. In 2022, the government demolished the NLC secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.

The attack on labour leaders is also a sign of the growing tensions in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election. The country is facing several economic challenges, including high inflation and unemployment. The labour unions demand that the government do more to address these challenges.

The Imo state government should immediately release the arrested labour leaders and address the grievances of its workers. It is also important for the government to create a space for dialogue and negotiation with the labour unions. If the government fails to do so, the risk of a nationwide strike is high.