NUPENG, tanker drivers dismiss protest plans, condemn fake news

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the union have dismissed the alleged plan to embark on any protest, describing it as fake news.

According to them, this is the antics of some desperate and mischievous individuals to cause unfounded and dangerous panic in the supply chain of petroleum products distribution in the country through the spreading of fake and false news items.

In two separate statements made available to BusinessDay, and signed separately by Afolabi Olawale, the general secretary of NUPENG, and Augustine Egbony, national chairman of PTD, the two parties said they were determined to continue their services to the nation and support the efforts of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put the economy on the right track for the good of the nation.

“We wish to further reiterate the fact that there is no division in our union and the branch of Petroleum Tanker Drivers,” said Augustine Egbony, the national chairman of the PTD. “Our members are fully committed and united in our collective struggles as we believe that workers united, can never be defeated.”