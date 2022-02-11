Numbers of displaced Nigerians alarming – UN

About 5.5 million affected by the turmoil in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states are the target of a fresh humanitarian response plan launched in the north-eastern region by the United Nations (UN) and the Nigerian government, as rising displacement brings the severity of the crisis to fore.

The plan aims to raise N458.5 trillion ($1.1 million) to provide critical aid and services to these victims whose lives and communities were torn apart by organised terror groups.

The UN estimates over 2.2 million individuals have been displaced in Nigeria, facing daily threats to their health, education, food security, and safety.

Almost four times that figure (8.4 million) are estimated to require humanitarian assistance this year, an amount more than the five million people reached last year by the humanitarian community and partners of the UN.

Data from the global body indicate 1.8 million received critical protection services last year, while 1.3 million benefitted from nutritional support.

António Guterres, the UN secretary-general on Thursday charged the government to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for the recent deadly attacks to justice, describing the actions as heinous crimes.

He particularly condemned the attacks perpetrated over the weekend in Zamfara state in which scores of civilians were killed. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, the secretary-general reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the government and Nigerians in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime.

Read also: Peace Shapers partners American institute, UNIC to educate youths on peace building

At the 76th United Nations General Assembly last year, Nigeria’s priority pleas to the world was a request for assistance to conquer the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism.

Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser said it was necessary to assess the challenge through a holistic view and improve methods of combat such as non-kinetic tools against terrorism.

Rife access to small arms and light weapons among others continue to threaten the country’s counter-terror bid.

A 2021 analysis by Chattam House identified weak governance, corruption, impunity, and a military force large constituted by poorly trained and ill-equipped soldiers as some of the causes of terrorism in Africa.

The activities of Boko-Haram and partly Fulani extremists have made Nigeria a hotspot of one of the most dreaded crises in the world, recording the second-highest loss of lives in 2021 from terrorist attacks, after Afghanistan.

Over time, the purpose of agitation of Boko-Haram has been elusive, leaving the federal government almost in a helpless state.

But efforts are still being made to counter terrorism as the government supports development troops’ capacity, leading to the repossession of territories formerly controlled by Boko Haram as well as, the release of victims that were in captivity. According to the federal government, some residents in the North-Eastern states of the country were now returning to their daily businesses in relative safety until recent incursion.

“The war against terrorism can only be achieved through the determined resolve of all member states of the United Nations to work together. This will constitute a contextual framework for cooperation and partnerships among member states and other stakeholders,” George Edokpa, deputy permanent representative of Nigeria to the UN said in a presentation to the UN 76th General Assembly.