NUJ Honours Oyo lawmaker, Adisa for Outstanding Achievements

Member representing Afijio state constituency, Seyi Adisa, has bagged an award for his outstanding achievements as a lawmaker and his contributions to the infrastructural development of his constituency.

The award was conferred on the Lawmaker by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council during its Press week. The event was held at the Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Presenting “the Media Friendly State Lawmaker Award” to Seyi Adisa during the week, the NUJ Chairman, Demola Babalola said the award was in recognition of his outstanding performance as a lawmaker, who has excelled in his calling as well contributed to the development of the society.

He said his contributions to the development of his people, communities in his constituency and his senatorial district of Oyo North are laudable.

“You are given this special award of exemplary performance and also awarded as the Media-Friendly State Lawmaker of the Year in Oyo state because we believe you deserve it”, he said.

In his words, Seyi Adisa declared his appreciation of the gesture, saying “Big Thanks to the Oyo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) for this special recognition and Award of Exemplary Performance that also doubled as an Award for the Media-Friendly State Lawmaker of the Year.

“I do not take this for granted,” he said.