NUC orders closure of universities for 2023 elections

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered the closure of all universities across the country to enable students participate in the 2023 general elections.

According to a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, the decision was based on the directive of Adamu Adamu, minister of education. The minister directed that all universities be shut down and academic activities be suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.

The commission explained that the directive is as a result of concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of tertiary institutions.

“As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday, March 11, 2023, for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively,” the letter read.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors and chief executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary ‘s highest regard for your understanding and unwavering cooperation.”