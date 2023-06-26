NUC executive secretary Abubakar Rasheed resigns

Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), has voluntarily resigned from the Commission.

Rasheed, who has spent over seven years as NUC boss said he would return to the Bayero University Kano to continue lecturing, before his appointment. He disclosed this on Monday in Abuja after granting an operational licence for the establishment of a third Kogi State-owned university.

Rasheed, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State governor secured a licence to establish the third state-owned university to be known as Kogi State University, Kabba in Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that his visit to seek an operational licence for the university from NUC followed the action of the Kogi State House of Assembly where it passed a Bill