Nubian American College berths in Lagos

Promoters and Board of Trustees of Nubian Foundation have said that a revolutionary system of education was in the offing in Nigeria with the plan to launch Nubian American Advanced College with its main campus at Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

At an event to dedicate the building, Barak House, for the project, presided over by the Archbishop, Province of Lagos, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Missioner, His Grace, the Most Revd. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the promoters said it was going to positively impact the nation’s education.

The dedication of the building named took place on Monday, January 10, 2022. In attendance were the Chairman Board of Trustees and Chief Promoter of the College, Azhinoto Ikpah.

In attendance also were other board members and promoters who have supported the vision of creating the College. They include Ven. Kiri Wakama and his wife, Prof. Adetunji Amusa; Mobola Fashola, Prof. Oyekhare, Femi Osiyale, other ministers of God and invited guests from far and near, including the management Sarah Osedo (Nubian Foundation Lawyer and others).

The Archbishop thanked the Lord for the vision to establish the college and prayed for a successful take off of the Nubian American Advanced College. He prayed that in the shortest time possible, the name Nubian American College would be a household name in Nigeria and worldwide.

After, the dedication and cutting of the tape to declare the building open; the Archbishop went a step further to sanctify the ground floor lecture room.

Read also: International day of education and the Nigerian child

The chairman of the Board and Chief promoter of the college, Ikpah also said: “Education is the key to unleashing the potential of the youths of today” and that the Nubian American Advanced College was determined to rise up to the challenge and give the best education to the students the way it is done in America where they have the holistic education system, empowering students with leadership, economic and social skills, where there is a defined relationship between education, industry and the society.

Nigeria seats at 124th position in the world in global education system and 25th in Africa behind Rwanda while Ghana ranks 104th and 12th in Africa ahead of Zimbabwe and this is a major cause of concern. Currently, Nigeria possesses the largest population of out of school learning youths in the world and the Nubian Foundation is rising to the clarion call to establish one of the best colleges in Nigeria to equip its students with the skill set to excel.

The Nubian American Advanced College is initially modelled after the American two-year community college where students can transfer their semester credit hours to any of our partner Universities in the US or Nigeria, also it offers Associate Degree, Certification and Certificates for students that wish to work after 2 years of vocational training.

The college offers professional, pre-professional, vocation programme and is committed to top-quality education and said it would at the start offer the following courses: Arts & Sciences, Agriculture, Technical & Vocational Studies, Engineering, Health Sciences and Nursing, Engineering Technology and ICT and Pre-professional courses in Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Density, etc.

“Part of the uniqueness of the college is that it offers work/study and cooperative programmes for those that need the extra funds to afford their education and internship programmes with companies and Industries to provide students with hands on education and familiarity of the quality of students with the private sector to facilitate jobs at graduation,” Ikpah said.

He further said has an endowment fund to support scholarships, research, infrastructure and award-winning instructors.