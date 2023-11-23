NSIA partners Z Capital Group on joint venture infrastructure investment

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has announced its partnership with Z Capital Group (ZCG), with the aim of establishing a fund focused on infrastructure investments in Africa.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NSIA said that the collaboration offers both parties the opportunity to leverage the unique economic and financial opportunities that are currently burgeoning within the African continent.

Commenting on the deal, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, managing director of NSIA said that in collaboration with ZCG, the Authority aims to deepen its existing investments to further support Africans and play a leading role in propelling sustained socio-economic development across Africa.

Read also:NSIA launches $500m renewables investment platform, signs pact with IFC

He said, “ZCG shares our vision of fostering continued economic growth and innovation across Africa, ZCG also shares our focus on investments in climate adaptive infrastructure to meet the needs of current and future generations of Africans.

“NSIA is pleased to partner with ZCG on this joint venture that will enable us to pursue compelling investment opportunities in Africa.”

According to the statement, the partnership is poised to tap into the continent’s promising investment landscape, against the backdrop of Africa’s rapid economic evolution and growth, coupled with an escalating population and increasing global influences.

“The ZCG-NSIA partnership signifies a significant step toward sustainable and impactful infrastructure investments in Africa, reflecting a shared commitment to economic development, innovation, and climate resilience in the region. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment showcasing NSIA as a partner of choice in leveraging opportunities that align with the African continent’s momentum and upward trajectory in the global economic arena.

“NSIA brings in-depth experience across key sectors, with a proven track record for executing large-scale infrastructure projects in Africa enabled through stakeholder relationships, relevant market insights, and strong pipelines for sourcing investment opportunities.

“ZCG offers complementary vital capabilities to support the success of this strategic partnership through its strong expertise in asset management and its ability to implement a three-pronged investment approach across private equity expertise and M&A, ZCG’s in-house consulting partners, and its innovative proprietary technology solutions,” it stated.

Read also:NSIA invests in InfraCredit co-developed facility for construction

Key highlights of the MOU include the strategic partnership, shared vision, expertise integration, and investment commitment in identifying, developing, and implementing infrastructure projects in Africa.

Also commenting on the deal, James Zenni, Founder, and President of ZCG said that Africa with an expanding population, has several appealing infrastructural investment opportunities, which the company intends to tap into.

He said, “Given Africa’s rapidly expanding population and its increasing cultural and political influence on a global scale, we see many appealing infrastructure investment opportunities across the continent.

Read also: NSIA launches $500m renewables investment platform, signs pact with IFC

“We look forward to combining our investing, consulting, and technology expertise with NSIA’s deep expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure projects across multiple verticals as well as pivotal stakeholder relationships to identify and invest in assets that further drive economic development throughout the continent.”

“We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with the NSIA through this unique partnership that will support our shared investment and socio-economic goals.”