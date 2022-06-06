NSE decries state of federal roads in Abia

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Umuahia branch, has decried the deplorable state of some of the federal roads in Abia State and called for their inclusion in the next budget of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Nnamdi Nwasuka, chairman, Umuahia branch, NSE, made the call recently when the body paid courtesy visits to the Federal Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Bede Obioha and the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency FERMA, Abia State, Johnblaise Nwoke, respectively.

The body also probed to know the status/condition of the Federal Executive Council’s approved Uturu-Isuikwuato-Akara road; 50km Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene road; phase- two of the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba to Owerri road dualization; section two of the Ohafia-Arochukwu road and Osisioma Ngwa junction to Abia/Rivers boundary end of Enugu-Port Harcourt road.

Nwasuka reiterated that engineers remained solution providers and trained to propel socio-economic development of any region if adequately carried along.

He expressed the preparedness of NSE Umuahia branch to partner with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for engineering best practices.

Responding, Obioha, federal controller of works, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, disclosed that the Uturu-Isuikwuato-Akara road has received the FEC approval but it is undergoing the usual procurement procedural process and assured that once the contract gets to their table, they will be at the site.

Also on the Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene road and Ikot-Ekpene-Aba road, he informed that the roads have received the initial funding from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), but contractors are restrained to start the standard reconstruction because of the rainy season.

While disclosing that palliative measures would be effected on the roads to make them accessible to users, Obioha assured that the real construction work will commence once the dry season sets in.

Obioha and Nwoke, his counterpart from FERMA, promised to partner with the NSE Umuahia branch in their activities and also to assist the engineers to do their work when necessary.