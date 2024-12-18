NSCDC takes fire outbreak prevention campaign to markets in Kwara

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has launched a statewide fire awareness campaign aimed at reducing fire outbreaks during the Harmattan season.

A statement by Ayoola Micheal Shola, Command Public Relations Officer, said the move was taken in response to the recent surge of fire incidents in Ilorin, the State Capital, the Crisis Management Department of the NSCDC, through its Disaster Management Unit, conducted a sensitization programme to prevent further fire outbreak in the State.

Chibuzo Odeyemi, the Head of the Disaster Management Unit, explained that the programme was designed to educate the public in high-risk areas such as markets and densely populated communities on effective fire prevention, preparedness and response strategies.

She stated that the NSCDC has a statutory responsibility for disaster management, rescue operations and had conducted various awareness programmes on human actions that could trigger disasters, urging the public to avoid such practices.

Adeyemi, however urged all residents to adhere strictly to the safety tips provided and remain vigilant in preventing fire-related incidents during the season.

NSCDC personnel visited Ipata Market, Oja Oba Market, Mandate Market, Oja Tuntun, and Shao Garage, where they engaged traders, motorists, and the general public on common fire hazards such as improper handling of flammable substances, while emphasising essential safety measures and emergency response procedures.

