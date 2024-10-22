NSCDC seizes 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil, arrests five suspects in Abia State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has seized 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil and arrested five suspects in a major operation in Abia State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the NSCDC’s Special Intelligence Squad conducted a midnight raid in the Obuzor Asa area of Ukwa West, intercepting the suspects as they attempted to escape with the stolen oil.

Afolabi Babawale, the NSCDC National Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Monday.

According to Babawale, the operation is part of the NSCDC’s ongoing efforts to combat oil theft, following directives from Ahmed Audi Commandant General. Audi had recently issued a mandate of zero tolerance for vandalism and crude oil theft, prompting intensified operations across oil-producing regions.

He reiterated the importance of protecting Nigeria’s resources while decorating Appolos Dandaura, the CG SIS Commander, with a new rank.

During the ceremony, Audi emphasized the significant expectations placed on the special unit, stating, “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Speaking to reporters, Dandaura revealed that the squad’s intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of five suspects and the confiscation of crude oil siphoned from a vandalized pipeline in the Umielechi/Izam community of Abia State.

According to him, the suspects attempted to flee on motorcycles but were apprehended in the raid.

“We acted swiftly on the intelligence at hand, and during the raid, we caught the suspects red-handed with crude oil packed in cellophane bags,” Dandaura said.

The arrested suspects—identified as Daniel Augustine (20), Moses Friday (23), Igboshe Musua (42), Sadiq Yunusa (28), and Dozie Ugo (33)—were found in possession of 20,000 litres of stolen oil, along with four motorcycles used in their operation.

The motorcycles included models such as Dalong Super Wolf, Qlink 150-ES, and Nasara Super D-S 150.

Dandaura reaffirmed the squad’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s critical national infrastructure, stating, “We will continue to pursue oil thieves and vandals with relentless determination, as protecting national assets remains our top priority.”

