NSCDC parades suspect over vandalization of cables in Taraba

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Taraba State Command, has paraded a suspect identified as Mustapha Aminu (24) in connection with the vandalization of power cable belonging to the State Ministry of Energy and Economic Development, Taraba State.

The suspect was arrested by the NSCDC Anti-Vandal team on routine patrol on the 27th August 2024 at Jauro Gana, very close to CBN office in Jalingo.

It was gathered that the operatives of NSCDC, acting on a tip-off, arrested the suspect when he stole the armoured cable which was used in the installation of street light on the newly- constructed road from Kpanti-Napu to Jauro Yinu on Saturday 24th August, 2024 and hid it in a nearby farm.

Three days later he came to pick the cable to move it to Enugu where he intended to sell it at a more exorbitant price but luck ran out of him as he was nabbed by the NSCDC operatives

Parading the suspects at the State Command of the NSCDC, the State commandant, Adamu Salihu decried the level of moral decadence among some youths, whom he said, should have engaged themselves meaningfully in economic activities.

Adamu urged parents to do better in training their wards so that they would not get involved in criminal activities.