NSCDC nabs 24 year old man for motorcycle theft on Christmas day in Osun

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested Sola Jimoh, a 24-year-old motorcycle thief on Christmas Day. The arrest followed a swift response to a theft report from the owner of the stolen motorcycle, who discovered the incident near Powerline in Osogbo.

ASC Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesperson of Osun NSCDC, said the suspect in the confessional statement admitted to stealing the motorcycle as an act of revenge after his own motorcycle was stolen in September 2024.

According to the statement, “Jimoh left his home in a town near Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Christmas morning, December 25, 2024, at 6 am, and travelled down to Osogbo, to steal a motorcycle.

“Jimoh confessed that when he got to Osogbo, he found a motorcycle parked under a tree at Powerline, with no one around. He quickly took the motorcycle, but the owner soon discovered the theft and reported it to the nearest NSCDC office. The suspect was apprehended while trying to escape with the stolen motorcycle.”

Igbalawole Sotiyo, the commandant of NSCDC Osun State Command, assured the public that the suspect would be charged in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The NSCDC boss encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency to ensure a safer environment for all.

Share