NSCDC arrests three for cable vandalism in Kogi

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

The Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded three suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy and vandalism.

Esther Akiinlade, NSCDC Commandant, Kogi State, while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Lokoja, said that the crime was committed in October this year in Ankpa and Isanlu, both in the Yagba East Local Government Area of the state.

Akinlade disclosed that the arrests were made possible through the joint efforts of security guards and officers of the corps.

Akinlade revealed further that one of the suspects, Agbo Christian, 33, from Enugu State, along with others who are currently at large, vandalised armoured cables within the premises of the Nigerian Television Authority in Ankpa.

“Agbo was arrested by the security guards in the premises during the second operation, which took place on October 18, 2024. The exhibits, including a saw, chisel, and spanners used for vandalism, were recovered from Agbo, who confessed to the crime.”

“Also, on October 20, 2024, at around 0900hrs, two suspects, James Nifemi (29) and Ibrahim Jafaru (37), were arrested by NSCDC officers, in collaboration with the community members of OFIN in Isanlu, Yagba East LGA. They were found in possession of armoured cables stolen from a community transformer”.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, and the third member of their group is still at large.

The commandant noted that the three suspects would soon be charged to court, as she called on the people of the state to continue their partnership with the command to rid the state of criminals and criminal activities.

The suspects in an interview with newsmen admitted their involvement in the act and pleaded for leniency.

