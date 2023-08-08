NSCDC arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa.

Adamu Shehu, the public relations officer of the corps, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

He said the suspects (names withheld), aged 25 and 29, hail from Garin Dole and Busari villages in Itas Gadau and Dapchi local government areas of Bauchi and Yobe, respectively.

He said that the prime suspect was arrested on July 29, while attempting to steal a cow at the residence of one, Umar Mande in Kiyawa LGA of Jigawa.

“The owner of the cow and some neighbours caught the suspect at about 1:00 a.m, they stood vigil during the night in anticipation of catching the thief that had been stealing their cows.

“The victim alleged that five cows had been stolen from him and three others from his neighbour, Alhaji Hardo, valued at over N2 million,” he said.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects in connivance with their accomplices rustled cattle in Kiyawa and Azare of Bauchi State.

According to him, the suspects would soon be charged in court.