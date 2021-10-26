NSA warns trouble makers to steer clear of Anambra guber polls

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has warned those with the intention to disrupt the November 6 Anambra governorship election to have a rethink as they would be severely dealt with by security agencies.

Monguno said in as much as law enforcement agencies are to

operate in accordance with the requirements of their profession during the polls, they will not sit by idly and allow people to start looting, destroying public property, and resorting to not just intimidation, terrorising people but possibly arson and even homicide.

The retired Army Major General who spoke at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) which he is a Co-Chairman also said Law enforcement agencies have been asked to watch out for such elements during the exercise.

“I want to offer a word of brotherly advice to our brothers and sisters in Anambra State who may want to use means, methods that are unorthodox and that are unusual to destabilise, an already delicate situation to please think again.

“We are all eager to achieve results in this election that will be acceptable to everybody. I don’t think it will be helpful to anyone to go out and ignite something that might cause pain for the people of Anambra State, the good people of Anambra State the peace-loving people, under whatever disguise, please think, again,

“For the security agencies, any rogue element that decides to behave in a manner that will tie our collective institutions in a very dark color will be brought to justice in accordance with the rules of those institutions.

Do not do anything that will harm this process,” warned.

In his remarks, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu disclosed that the deployment of non-sensitive materials and training of personnel for the election have virtually been concluded.

Yakubu said the Commission has successfully accomplished 12 out of the 14 activities listed in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election released in January this year while the two outstanding activities are the last day of the campaign, at midnight on Thursday 4th November 2021, and Election Day on Saturday, 6th November 2021.

“INEC is determined to proceed with the Anambra State Governorship election as scheduled. The safety and protection of voters, our personnel, accredited observers, the media, and materials are cardinal considerations in any election. We have been assured by the security agencies of a secure environment for the election.

“I am sure the CP Anambra State in his briefing, will provide more details regarding preparations on the ground. I wish to place on record the continued support of security agencies to the Commission during elections. Particularly noteworthy is the high level of professional conduct of the agencies in the last two major elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“Indeed, Edo and Ondo have become the standard for securing elections in Nigeria. The professionalism and neutrality exhibited by the security agencies in the two elections have been widely praised nationally and internationally. We are confident that this will be replicated in Anambra State”, he said.

Yakubu said the meeting was in line with the tradition of ICCES to review preparations on the eve of every off-season Governorship election where the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Commissioner of Police of the State come to brief members on electoral and security preparations as a routine pre-election activity.