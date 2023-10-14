NRC says reported theft of train coaches untrue

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has described as untrue a reported case of stolen train coaches said to be intercepted in Maiduguri, Borno State.

NTA had posted photos of train coaches latched to the back of low bed trucks on its official X handle saying the train coaches were stolen and that the thieves were arrested and detained.

“Suspected theft of train coaches of the Nigerian Railway Corporation foiled at Maiduguri Railway Terminus following a tip-off of good samaritans, suspects apprehended by the police,” NTA posted.

However, about 28 minutes after the state-owned television station made its post, the Railway Corporation —also state-owned— the office in charge of rail transport in the country made a screenshot of NTA’s post and tagged it untrue.

NTA is a Nigerian government-owned and partly commercial broadcast station. It is the largest television network in Nigeria with stations in several parts of the country.

NRC is the state-owned enterprise with exclusive rights to operate railways in Nigeria. It operates a network of 3,505 kilometers of single track lines 1,067 mm gauge, as well as 1,435 mm from Abuja to Kaduna.