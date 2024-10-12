NRC issues operational licenses to Lagos Blue, Red Lines

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has issued operational licences for Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red Lines.

The licences were received by Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

According to a post on LAMATA’s official X handle @Lamataonline on Saturday morning, the NRC granted a three-year operational license for the Blue Line and a temporary six-month license for the Red Line.

Also, the licences were issued following close to three years of successful assessment period of the infrastructure and operation of the Blue Line and testing of the pre-operational capacity of the Red Line.

LAMATA stated that the temporary license for the Red Line will be converted to a permanent license after further assessment of its full passenger operations.

Fidet Okhiria, managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) lauded LAMATA’s efforts to secure the licenses.

He emphasised NRC’s desire to see the tracks occupied and expressed confidence in LAMATA’s success. This represents a significant milestone in Nigerian railway transportation as NRC permits another entity to operate trains in Nigeria.

The issuance of these licenses marks a significant step forward in developing Lagos’ rail transportation system and signifies a positive collaboration between LAMATA and NRC, LAMATA added.

Receiving the licenses, Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of LAMATA, commended the NRC team for their professionalism and intellectual engagement throughout the process.

The management and staff from NRC and LAMATA, as well as other key figures in the transportation sector, attended the event.

