NPF, PSC resolve disagreement over recruitment of constables

…Agree on final list as training begins in August

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) have reached a consensus on the final merit list for the recruitment of new police constables.

This was confirmed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the NPF public relations officer in Abuja on Tuesday.

The agreement followed extensive deliberations between both organisations to ensure that the recruitment process is transparent, fair, and based on merit.

Adejobi said Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police, has expressed satisfaction with the outcome, describing it as a demonstration of the NPF and PSC’s commitment to the nation’s best interests.

Egbetokun also emphasised the importance of the recruits in achieving the Federal Government’s goals of creating employment opportunities for the youth, enhancing internal security, and maintaining law and order.

He expressed confidence that the recruits would significantly contribute to these objectives, while training for the newly recruited officers would begin on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The programme would be rigorous, equipping recruits with essential skills and knowledge for effective duty performance.

According to Adejobi, the training would cover modern policing ethics and principles, community policing strategies, ICT, artificial intelligence, human relations, and attitudinal and behavioural change.

The IGP extended his gratitude to all stakeholders and the public for their patience and support throughout the recruitment process.

The NPF had in June rejected the list of successful candidates announced by the PSC citing irregularities.

According to the NPF, a review done on the PSC portal revealed that several individuals listed as successful candidates neither applied nor participated in the recruitment process.

The NPF expressed concern about the inclusion of these names, highlighting the integrity and transparency issues.

The force emphasised its commitment to ensuring a fair and merit-based recruitment process, free from any form of manipulation or misconduct.

The disagreement prompted further scrutiny of the recruitment process to uphold the standards and values of the Nigeria Police Force.