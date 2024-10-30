NPF calls for deployment of drones on Nigerian roads to boost safety

The Nigerian Police Force has called for the deployment of technology, particularly drones, on Nigerian roads to improve road safety management.

Benneth Igweh, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 7, made the appeal on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, during the BusinessDay Breakfast/Townhall Meeting organised by BusinessDay Media, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The AIG emphasised that the prevalence of traffic offences and other criminal activities on the roads continues to endanger commuters, underscoring the urgent need to adopt technological solutions.

Igweh highlighted how drones have proven valuable in supporting the police, especially in the swift response to accidents and incidents such as train derailments.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) should incorporate drones into its road management system—it is very important,” he urged.

He further noted that ensuring road safety in Nigeria requires the collaboration of multiple agencies. According to the AIG, the FRSC alone cannot adequately address the challenges on the nation’s roads.

“We have discovered that one agency alone cannot be able to control, to manage, to administer vehicles, traffic control in Nigeria. We had brought in the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), but we will still see road users committing offenses with impunity. In addition to accident, there are other vices on the road, which includes crime”, he said.

The AIG also stressed the need for coordination with other agencies, such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to address the rising incidence of drug abuse among drivers, which he identified as a persistent problem.

Igweh commended the BusinessDay Breakfast Meeting, noting its timeliness, especially during the critical ‘EMBER’ months and called for continued collaboration among stakeholders to enhance road safety and reduce accidents.

Share