NPAN reelects Yusuf president, BusinessDay’s Aigbogun emerges VP

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has reelected Kabiru Yusuf, chairman of Media Trust, publishers of the Daily Trust Newspapers and Trust Television, as president for another term.

Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay, was elected vice-president and Angela Emuwa, chairman of Punch Newspapers, emerged general secretary, the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fidelis Anosike, who was previously the assistant general secretary, was elected treasurer, paving the way for the election of Azubuike Ishiekwene, editor-in-chief of Leadership Newspaper, to fill the vacated seat.

Emuwa filled the position vacated by Mohammed Idris, who was recently appointed as minister of information and national orientation by President Bola Tinubu, while Anosike took the position vacated by Olawale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy.

Others returned elected were Maiden-Alex-Ibru, deputy president and publisher of the Guardian newspaper, as

the publicity secretary; Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, group managing director of Champion newspapers, ex-officio member; Ray Ekpu, a past president of NPAN, ex-officio member; and Dennis Sami, publisher of Pilot newspaper, ex-officio member, according to the statement.

Dayo Aminu, managing director of The Telegraph newspaper, was elected as an ex-officio member.

The statement said Aigbogun’s emergence as vice-president followed an amendment to the association’s constitution, creating the office of a vice-president which was moved by two patrons of the association – Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of ThisDay and Olusegun Osoba.

Speaking after the election, Kabiru said the injection of the new officers would further energise the executive council in achieving set objectives.

He thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and his team.