NPA coordinates crude sales in naira to Dangote refinery

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it has commenced the implementation of the Federal Government’s directive on crude oil and petroleum products sales to the Dangote refinery in naira.

This was confirmed on Thursday on the official X handle of the NPA @nigerianports.

According to the post, the NPA is expected to coordinate service provision from all regulatory, security, and other stakeholders.

This, the post stated, will ensure the smooth implementation of the initiative to sell crude oil and petroleum products to the Dangote Refinery in naira.

“We are poised to collaborate and provide the efficiencies necessary to deliver on this national imperative of ensuring the availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products,” said Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the NPA.

He said the NPA was also setting up a one-stop shop to coordinate service provision from all regulatory and security agencies, as well as other stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation of this initiative.

Dantsoho said the move was in line with the directive of the Federal Government for the one-stop shop to be domiciled with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). He listed the members of the one-stop team to include representatives from the NPA, Nigerian Navy, NNPC Limited, Dangote Group, FIRS, Nigeria Customs Service, NIMASA and NDLEA.

