NPA commits to transparent, corrupt free operations at ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it’s committed to ensuring that transparency governs port operations in Nigerian ports in order to continue to reduce costs for port users.

Mohammed Bello Koko, managing director of the NPA, gave the assurance after receiving the news of the international commendation given to Nigerian Ports by the Switzerland-based Basel Institute.

The Basel Institute gave Nigerian port the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action Award’ for instituting transparency in port business.

Bello-Koko said the NPA remains unwavering, and it will continue to enter into and nurture synergies in this regard.

The international award was presented to Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo at the villa recently by Olusoji Apampa, the co-founder of NPA’s Civil Society partner, the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi).

Read also: Nigerian schools set to contest for $250,000 World’s Best School awards

According to Apampa, the success recorded in attracting international reviews as countries such as Egypt, Ukraine and India are planning to adopt the ‘Nigerian miracle’ model to produce similar gains in their own ports’ operations.

Recall that Mohammed Bello Koko, managing director/ CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority had in March 2022 when he received members of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) led by Soji Apampa, at the Authority’s head-office in Marina, Lagos, said the Authority is committed to complying fully with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to him, the SOP is stipulated in the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM), which NPA funded, to enhance operational excellence and service delivery at all Nigerian seaports and terminals.

On his part, Apampa said the synergy among the agencies and CBi, through the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network has significantly reduced the cost of berthing ships in Nigeria – often aggravated by un-receipted extortions.

He said the cost was reduced from $150,000 per vessel that arrives in the country to about $20,000.

He further said that this was made possible by the establishment and success recorded by the first ever, real-time Anti-Corruption Help Desk in Nigerian Ports, which instantly reports and resolves corruption-related issues.