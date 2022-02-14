Novarick Homes sponsors Spelling Bee in Ikenne

In demonstration of its support for educational development in Nigeria, Novarick Homes, a leading real estate company sponsored a Spelling Bee contest to promote reading culture among the Nigerian children at Mayflower school, Ikenne.

Staffers of Novarick Homes were in attendance alongside intelligentsia and the 2007 alumni set of Mayflower who organized the contest.

Christian ifeanyichukwu Elvis, winner of the senior category was awarded a plaque, a cheque of N 50,000, 300sqm plot of land, and a scholarship to study English at any Federal University in Nigeria, while Elizabeth Queen Adebanjo winner of the junior category, was awarded a plaque, N 50,000 and 300sqm plot of land.

While speaking on the motive behind the sponsorship, Noah Ibrahim, CEO of Novarick Homes, who is a 2007 alumni of the school, shared a touching story of his life while at Mayflower Ikenne.

He disclosed that Novarick Homes’ sponsorship of the Spelling Bee competition will increase knowledge impact and motivate students toward academic excellence. He also urged other alumni to remember their alma mater and give back.

“Mayflower school has contributed in no small measure to what I have achieved today hence the need to look back, assist the students and increase their ability to thrive,” he stated in a statement.

“This initiative was established by Novarick as a way of giving back to the society and promoting reading culture among the Nigerian children. We are deeply committed to supporting educational programs. We want to encourage kids as a company because they are the future. A lot of emphasis has been placed on entertainment, and we are losing sight of education,” he said.

Ibrahim disclosed that the students who won the contest will be signed as ambassadors of Novarick Homes to instill in them a sense of pride and confidence.

He also said that the company will continue to support educational initiatives among children to develop leaders that will give Nigeria a much-needed makeover.

“Spelling and grammar are foundational skills that pave the way for effective communication in school and career. Through this initiative, we hope to expose more Nigerian children to the exploration of words, spelling and vocabulary,” Ibrahim said.

“I strongly believe that investments in human capital through education and skills can lead to a positive future for generations. This would be done continually to improve the learning capacity in Nigeria,” he added.

While handing out the prizes to the winner, Olanipekun Victoria, head of business, Novarick Homes described the students as scholars. She congratulated the beneficiaries and charged them that the award given to them is expected to spur them into achieving greater feats in their academic endeavors.

She further advised the students to stay focused saying, “a strong commitment to studying and growth is always rewarded with success.”

Elizabeth, who was announced as the junior category winner, was full of gratitude. She revealed that her mother was ill and that her cash prize would go a long way in contributing to her treatment.

The 12 year old said with teary eyes, “I am very grateful to Novarick Homes for this opportunity, I can’t believe that I am a landlord at this age.”

An elated Christiana, who got the scholarship to study English at any Federal University, stated that Novarick Homes has made his dreams come true as there was no means for him to further his education. He revealed that he was brought from the Eastern part of the country to work as a sales boy.

“I was brought from the east to learn trading. My plan was to continue working as a sales boy after my secondary education but Novarick Homes turned my dreams into reality. Now I can further my education with this scholarship. I still don’t believe this. I am a landowner too. This is too much to take in,” he said.

Other Novarick Homes initiatives to ensure development among the Nigerian children is the Feed the Kids Project, an impactful feeding initiative that feeds the less privileged, help malnourished children access nutritional food and also keep them in school and out of child labour.